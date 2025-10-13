Southern Africa: Angola Urged to Adopt Mitigating Measures to Address Climate Change

Luanda — Brazilian sustainability consultant Marcos Pinheiro recommended the adoption of measures to address the climate situation in Angola. He warned of the country's potential vulnerability despite its low greenhouse gas emissions.

After presenting a topic at the 1st Forum on Sustainable Financing and Carbon Transition, he told the press that although Angola contributes less than 0.5% of global emissions, the country is at high risk of suffering the consequences of global warming.

Pinheiro identified subsistence agriculture as the sector most at risk, as it has the potential to be severely affected by increasingly intense droughts and flooding, as is already occurring in southern Angola.

He also mentioned the prospect of a sea level rise of up to 0.1 meters within 100 years, which threatens coastal populations. He said that, although Angola is not a major emitter, it can suffer many consequences and therefore has a very important role: to attract international resources and generate national resources to combat the effects of global warming.

When asked about precautionary measures, Pinheiro highlighted the priorities identified by Angola in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) documents.

For the coastal zone, he said, measures should focus on preparing the coastline and providing infrastructure to withstand rising sea levels -- a challenge also faced by nations like Brazil.

However, Pinheiro emphasized that Angola's greatest concern is subsistence agricultural production in the interior. He explained that the tendency for "less frequent and heavier" rains seriously threatens harvests, resulting in shortages and rising prices.

"The poorest populations suffer the most because they lack the resources to cope," he lamented.

To overcome the harmful effects of climate change, the expert emphasized the importance of mitigation and adaptation.

He also mentioned the upcoming COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil, as a crucial opportunity for developed countries to commit more financial resources to assist the Global South.

During the forum, topics such as the role of banking facilities in carbon reduction, financing solutions that can transform sectors, and fostering green innovations were discussed.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact on the planet and on Angola in particular. It also sought to gather experiences from countries with sustainability projects to help Angola create barriers to preserve its environment.