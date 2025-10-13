Angola: Catholic Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Rosary Sanctuary Happens Friday

Malanje — Thousands of Catholic faithful from different parts of the country begin a pilgrimage, on Friday (10), to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary in the municipality of Pungo-Andongo to worship God and seek divine salvation.

Running until Sunday (12), the event's motto is "With Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo-Andongo, let us walk together and renew our hope" and will be marked by the recitation of the Divine Mercy, praises, the Stations of the Cross, and confessions of sins.

According to ANGOP's findings, the pilgrimage also includes catechesis on the themes "History of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo-Andongo," "Jubilee of Hope 2025," "Spirituality of the Sanctuary," and "Sanctification of the People of God," among others.

The program also includes thanksgiving masses and in honor of Saint John Paul XXIII, as well as a candlelight procession.

The solemn mass will be celebrated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Malanje, Dom Luzizila Kiala, and witnessed by government officials, religious leaders, and invited guests.