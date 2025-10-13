Angola: Catholic Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Rosary Sanctuary Happens Friday

9 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Thousands of Catholic faithful from different parts of the country begin a pilgrimage, on Friday (10), to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary in the municipality of Pungo-Andongo to worship God and seek divine salvation.

Running until Sunday (12), the event's motto is "With Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo-Andongo, let us walk together and renew our hope" and will be marked by the recitation of the Divine Mercy, praises, the Stations of the Cross, and confessions of sins.

According to ANGOP's findings, the pilgrimage also includes catechesis on the themes "History of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pungo-Andongo," "Jubilee of Hope 2025," "Spirituality of the Sanctuary," and "Sanctification of the People of God," among others.

The program also includes thanksgiving masses and in honor of Saint John Paul XXIII, as well as a candlelight procession.

The solemn mass will be celebrated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Malanje, Dom Luzizila Kiala, and witnessed by government officials, religious leaders, and invited guests.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.