A SUPERVISOR at China Zhuhe Mining, identified as Zilu, has been charged with murder by police after allegedly killing a local man, Fungai Nhau, on Thursday.

It is alleged Zilu fired live ammunition at the deceased in the fatal shooting which occurred in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province.

The mining company claims that Nhau, along with accomplices, invaded the mining premises with the intention of committing a crime, including theft. They say Zilu fired warning shots into the air to deter the would-be robbers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The mining firm further stated that Nhau's body was discovered a kilometre away from the company premises, having been abandoned by his accomplices.

Zilu, the supervisor, is said to have rushed to the scene where the body was found and spoke with the deceased, who purportedly confirmed he had been injured during the attempted robbery and then deserted by his colleagues.

"At approximately 7am the same day, local workers on the early shift discovered a critically injured gangster about 1kilometre from the crime scene. They promptly reported the matter to Mr. Zilu, the local translator who also served as the direct supervisor.

"Mr. Zilu rushed to the scene immediately; upon questioning the gangster, the latter admitted to being injured during the robbery and abandoned at the scene by his accomplices. Mr. Zilu immediately arranged to report the case to the police, but unfortunately, the gangster had already passed away when the police arrived," part of the company's statement reads.

However, China Zhuhe Mining's version of events starkly contrasts with the police charge sheet for Zilu, thereby raising suspicion of a cover-up attempt.

"Accused person is an employee of Zhuhe Mining Investments, Mudzi and he is the security supervisor. On the 09th of October 2025 at around 0030hrs, the accused person was on duty when he observed the now deceased Fungai Nhau who was with his friends going towards carbon room where pregnant carbons are kept.

"He then suspected them to be thieves and fired ten live rounds towards the direction of the now deceased. This resulted in the bullet hitting the now deceased on the left lower back.

"The now deceased sustained an entry gunshot wound which resulted in the bullet lodging inside the body. The now deceased was carried by his friends for considerable distance of about a kilometre before they abandoned him.

"At about 0700hrs on the same day, the now deceased's body was discovered by mine workers who then alerted the police. The body of the now deceased was conveyed to Mutoko Hospital where it was pronounced dead by a doctor. The fire arm used by the accused person in the shooting of the now deceased is held as an exhibit," part of the police charge sheet for Zilu reads.

Renowned lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has questioned why the China Zhuhe Mining supervisor took the law into his own hands and why he failed to report the incident to the police for seven hours.

"The company's statement leaves more questions than answers. If only warning shots were fired into the air as alleged, how was a person killed? Why did the company officials take the law into their own hands instead of calling @PoliceZimbabwe?

"If this version is to be believed, why were the police not called for a good 7 hours yet the company officers knew they'd fired shots at people whom they spuriously conclude were "robbers" and "gangsters"? Is there any regret for the needless loss of life? Why are early Police reports suggesting the murder victim was a worker as opposed to a "gangster" as curiously alleged by the company?"

Mahere has urged the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigations, insisting that the perpetrator must face the full force of the law.

The Mutoko incident highlights the ongoing tensions between local communities and Chinese investors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is not an isolated incident; reports indicate that throughout the country, Chinese nationals are experiencing friction with local communities concerning working environments and conditions, safety protocols, and allegations of harassment.

These tensions are further exacerbated by Chinese mining operations which, it is claimed, demonstrate a disregard for historical landmarks and sites of cultural significance to local populations. Recent inquiries have focused on the alleged destruction of Mutare's Christmas Pass.

Last week, former Cabinet Minister Fortune Chasi commented that the core issue lies not with the Chinese themselves, but with local individuals and leadership figures who are granting mining licences enabling Chinese companies to mine indiscriminately across the country, and who are failing to adequately oversee these activities within their respective jurisdictions.