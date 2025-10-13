Zimbabwe: Warriors' Striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya Withdrawn From Squad Due to Injury

The senior national men's soccer team, the Warriors' striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has been withdrawn from camp ahead of the Zimbabwe-Lesotho clash scheduled for Monday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

The Amazulu forward sustained an ankle injury ahead of the Warriors versus South Africa match, which ended in a 0-0 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Ngwenya is one of the forwards whom coach Michael Nees was banking on, based on his current club form in the Betway Premiership.

The Amazulu forward has four goals to his name, with his latest being last week against Durban City.

Meanwhile, sources close to NewZimbabwe.com have revealed that coach Nees is set to call Marumo Gallants forward Daniel Msendami as a direct replacement for Ngwenya.

Zimbabwe will be desperate to pick up a win against Lesotho on Monday, as they remain the only team yet to win a match in Group C Africa World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors on Saturday shifted base from Durban to Polokwane as they prepare to face Lesotho on Monday in the final match of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Nees says he was satisfied with the 0-0 draw result against Bafana Bafana last Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, although they could have done better.

Zimbabwe spoiled the party for South Africa, who were hoping to secure a win to increase their 2026 World Cup qualification chances.

However, Friday's draw turned out to be a huge blow for Bafana Bafana, who are now two points behind group leaders Benin, who beat Rwanda to stretch their lead at the top.

Benin is now on 17 points, while South Africa is second with 15 points, and only one team will automatically qualify from the group.

Despite causing an upset, the Warriors remain bottom in the group with 5 points, and they are yet to win a match during the ongoing campaign.

Speaking after the Bafana Bafana draw, Nees was a satisfied man as he applauded his players' positive attitude.

"I don't think many teams today could have come to South Africa in a full house like this and get a draw.

"We were there from the performance, from the attitude and also from the skills, I'm satisfied," said Nees.

Zimbabwe and South Africa will face each other again in December at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco scheduled for this December.