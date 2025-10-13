Zimbabwe: Hospital Staff Steals U.S.$19,000 From Patients' Fund

Three Banket District Hospital staffers have been sent to prison over theft of trust property involving US$19,000 meant for the institution's Health Services Fund.

The trio includes, James Koroni (56), Marlon Kaguda (37) and Lackson Dzeka (55), who were employed as clerks and an accounting assistant, respectively.

Koroni, Kaguda and Dzeka were each sentenced to 36 months imprisonment, with 12 months suspended on condition of good behaviour. They will, therefore, effectively serve 24 months behind bars.

The prosecutor told the court that during the period between December 27, 2024, and March 17, 2025, the trio received daily cash revenue from the hospital's Outpatients Department but failed to deposit the funds into the institution's official bank account.

Instead, the court also heard, the three falsely recorded entries in the cash book indicating that the money had been banked.

Their dishonest conduct was exposed after a routine check of records picked the irregularities, prompting a full audit by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which confirmed that US$19,000 was missing.

Of the stolen money, nothing was recovered.

In a statement following sentencing, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) emphasised the need for accounting officers to maintain integrity.

"Integrity, transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources should be upheld, particularly funds intended for essential services such as healthcare," the NPAZ noted.