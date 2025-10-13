Eritrea: Potable Water Project in Beleza Administrative Area

A potable water project that includes the renovation of old pipelines and the construction of a reservoir was inaugurated on 11 October in Beleza administrative area, Serejeka sub-zone, Central Region.

Mr. Aron Kiflemicael, Administrator of the Beleza administrative area, indicated that the project was implemented in collaboration with the concerned Government institutions and the local residents.

Noting that the project was part of the ongoing effort to ensure potable water supply to the public across the country, Mr. Misgina Gebreselasie, Director of Water Development at the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment, commended the contribution of the residents to the project.

Mr. Misgina also stated that 95% of the residents of the administrative area have already become beneficiaries of the project, while the remaining 5% are expected to benefit in the near future.

Mr. Kiflemariam Gebremeskel, Administrator of the Serejeka sub-zone, said that the project, beyond creating satisfaction among the residents, is expected to ease the burden on women who used to travel long distances to fetch water for their households. He also called for regular follow-up to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the Central Region, called on other administrative areas to emulate the commendable initiative of the residents of Beleza in implementing potable water projects in their localities.

Beleza administrative area is located 12 km northeast of Asmara and is home to over 910 families.