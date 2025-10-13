Namibia: Villager Discovers Human Remains At Kavango West

A villager at Gcaruhwa village in the Kavango West region discovered human remains on Saturday.

The person then alerted fellow villagers and the headman.

Kavango West chief inspector Raimberth Muronga says the village headman informed the police of the discovery.

"It's alleged that the skeletons of human remains believed to be of an elder person and a minor (suspected of being a mother and son) were discovered scattered at the scene in the bush," Muronga says.

Additional information related to elements and materials found at the scene will be crucial during the process of identifying the deceased and determining their cause of death, he says.

"Forensic investigations will be conducted in the matter."

He notes that while there were no reports of missing people in the region prior to the discovery of the remains, preliminary investigations indicate that a mother and her son went missing from Sipwi village some months ago, although the exact date has not been established.

The remains were transported to the Nkurenkuru police mortuary for forensic testing.

Muronga has urged community members to come forward with any information that can assist the police in the matter.