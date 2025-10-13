Namibia: Kiplimo, Feysa Power to Victory in Chicago

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo and Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa powered to victories in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday as the annual showpiece took place against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the city caused by President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Kiplimo produced a devastating burst over the closing stages of the race to claim his first major marathon title in perfect, clear conditions in the Windy City.

Kiplimo, 24, turned on the afterburners at around the 18-mile mark to pull clear of defending Chicago champion John Korir before cruising to victory in 2hrs 2min 23secs.

Feysa meanwhile won the women's race in 2:14: 56, coming home ahead of compatriot Megertu Alemu, who finished over two minutes behind in 2:17:18.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The race -- one of the world's major marathons with an estimated 53,000 runners taking part -- was taking place amid an uneasy political climate in Chicago, which has seen immigration raids throughout the Midwestern metropolis that have triggered widespread concern.

Some local Latino running clubs in the city had voiced unease about the possibility of immigration raids taking place during the race.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson had beforehand called for the city to make the race a celebration as a response to the Trump administration's crackdown.

"I believe the best way in which we can demonstrate resistance is not bending the knee to tyranny," Johnson said.

"President Trump is literally undermining the economic prowess of cities like Chicago, right? So we're encouraging everyone to get out to celebrate."

In the event, the race passed off peacefully with no hint of the political tensions impacting the marathon.

Kiplimo, who finished second at the London Marathon earlier this year, was on world record pace for much of the race.

However he slowed over the final miles to leave the late Kelvin Kiptum's world record of 2:00:35 -- set in Chicago in 2023 -- intact.

"I'm so happy about the results for today," Kiplimo said. "I came here to make a big achievement, so I'm happy about it."

Kiplimo said he had not been targeting the world record over the closing stages of the race when he was effectively running alone.

"I was just thinking about running a personal best, somewhere around 2hr 2min, but I'm happy about it," he added.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto finished in second place 2:03:54, while another Kenyan, Alex Masai was third in 2:04:37.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Women's winner Feysa meanwhile celebrated a masterful victory ahead of Alemu.

"It's the first time the organizers invited me here, so winning here is amazing," Feysa said through a translator. "I worked hard, I trained hard to have this victory so I'm really happy."