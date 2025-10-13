Angola: Ministry of Defense Hails Armed Forces On 34th Anniversary

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defense, Veterans, and Former Combatants of the Homeland congratulated on Thursday (09) the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) on their 34th anniversary, highlighting the institution's historic and patriotic role in defending the country's sovereignty and integrity.

In a message that ANGOP had access to, Defense minister João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade" expressed warm and fraternal congratulations to the FAA High Command and the units, establishments, and agencies that make up the national defense system.

In his message, the minister recalled that, 34 years after the Armed Forces were refounded following the Bicesse Peace Accords (1991), the FAPLA, the first national army, gave way to the Angolan Armed Forces, heirs to a rich historical and military legacy dating back to the resistance campaigns against colonial occupation.

According to the minister, this historical heritage must continue to be preserved and valued, serving as a primary source for the military institution's current and future training and instruction processes.

The document also emphasizes that, over the years, the FAA underwent several organizational and functional restructuring processes, adapting to different national contexts, including the merger with troops from other liberation movements.

This experience, despite its complexity, allowed for the modernization and rejuvenation of the troops, ensuring high levels of combat, operational, and patriotic preparedness.

Referring to the institution's history, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade" highlighted the exemplary role of the Angolan Armed Forces in defending and safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integration, and international cooperation, participating in missions supporting Angolan diplomacy and in public interest actions that contribute to national development.

"It is only right that we pay tribute and express our solidarity and encouragement to all those who, selflessly and at the risk of sacrificing their own lives, never wavered in the face of the most adverse challenges," the minister emphasized.

In his message, the Minister of Defense expressed appreciation to the generals, admirals, officers, sergeants, enlisted personnel, and civilian workers of the Angolan Armed Forces, wishing them success in fulfilling their noble mission of serving their country with arms in hand.

The Minister also expressed his best wishes for a speedy recovery to those bedridden for health reasons, wishing them a quick return to their duties, colleagues and families.