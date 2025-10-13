Angolan President Welcomes Ceasefire in Gaza

Luanda — Angolan President and African Union Chairperson João Lourenço welcomed on Thursday the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which was reached between the State of Israel and the Hamas movement with the mediation of President Donald Trump of the United States and the support of Egypt and Qatar.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, President Lourenço considers the agreement "a decisive step in the efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples."

President Lourenço called on those involved in the conflict to continue dialogue and maintain constructive engagement to secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and consolidate a definitive agreement that will guarantee lasting peace.

He highlighted the importance of enabling the reconstruction of Gaza and advancing the two-state solution of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The ceasefire agreement, announced Wednesday night, was hailed by the international community as a significant step forward after months of intense fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The African Union has reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and multilateral dialogue as essential tools for conflict resolution and sustainable development on the continent and in neighboring regions.