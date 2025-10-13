Angola: Zee Announces Implementation of Over 200 Industrial Projects

11 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Calumbo — The executive administrator of the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), Adriano Celso Borja, announced Friday, in the municipality of Calumbo, Icolo e Bengo Province, the implementation of over 200 industrial projects in the foodstuff, chemical, bottle production, and healthcare sectors, among others, aiming to support the diversification of Angola's production base.

In this regard, in a statement to ANGOP, Borja announced the inauguration of the first serum production plant for next November, with the capacity to meet part of the country's demand. This information was provided on the sidelines of a 450-tree planting campaign in the ZEE, aiming to improve the area's appearance and the environment.

He explained that the Economic Zone controls a total of 90 operating companies and over 8,000 jobs, making it important to ensure a healthy environment for everyone's health.

With the implementation of the aforementioned 200 projects, the number of jobs could reach 15,000 by the end of this year. He explained that the ZEE aims to create projects outside the oil sector and diversify the production base, generating more jobs for the population.

The tree planting aimed to prioritize environmental quality, audit factories regarding solid waste treatment, and other actions related to service quality.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.