Southern Africa: SADC-PF Reaffirms Commitment to the Rights of Young Women

Luanda — The Parliamentary Forum of the Southern African Development Community (SADC-PF) reaffirmed on Saturday its commitment to the defence of the rights of girls.

On a message in the ambitof the International Day of the Girl Child marked on Saturday (11) under the motto "Together we are better", the SADC-PF reiterates its compromise with the defence of the rights of girls.

In the letter, accessed by ANGOP, the SADC-PF secretary-general, Boemo M Sekgoma, appealed for awareness of collective prosperity, world peace and progress.

She went on to stress that the SADC region is deeply focused on a better future for young women. Boema Sekgoma also appealed for a more proactive role of SADC parliaments in this issue.

She said the forum has the challenge to contribute to an emancipated future for young women, that being a solid base for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

To recall that the Speaker of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament), Carolina Cerqueira, is deputy co-ordinator of the SADC-PF's Executive Committee. AJQ/jmc