Southern Africa: SADC-PF Reaffirms Commitment to the Rights of Young Women

11 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Parliamentary Forum of the Southern African Development Community (SADC-PF) reaffirmed on Saturday its commitment to the defence of the rights of girls.

On a message in the ambitof the International Day of the Girl Child marked on Saturday (11) under the motto "Together we are better", the SADC-PF reiterates its compromise with the defence of the rights of girls.

In the letter, accessed by ANGOP, the SADC-PF secretary-general, Boemo M Sekgoma, appealed for awareness of collective prosperity, world peace and progress.

She went on to stress that the SADC region is deeply focused on a better future for young women. Boema Sekgoma also appealed for a more proactive role of SADC parliaments in this issue.

She said the forum has the challenge to contribute to an emancipated future for young women, that being a solid base for peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

To recall that the Speaker of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament), Carolina Cerqueira, is deputy co-ordinator of the SADC-PF's Executive Committee. AJQ/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.