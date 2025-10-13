Sudan: Government Denounces Continued International Silence Over War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity Committed By Al-Dagalo Militia

The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) issued a statement today denouncing the continued international silence over the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia against civilians.

The statement came following the massacre committed by the rebel militia against unarmed innocent civilians at the Dar Al-Arqam shelter in El-Fashir on Saturday.

The statement said that the Government of Sudan denounces the continued international silence over the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia against civilians in El-Fashir and other Sudanese cities, including systematic killings on tribal grounds, acts of ethnic cleansing, and deliberate targeting of service and infrastructure facilities, camps of displaced persons (IDPs) and shelters, in clear defiance of the Security Council resolutions and in disregard of international humanitarian law.

The statement added that these crimes require the international community to assist Sudan in uprooting this terrorist militia and holding its commanders and those who stand with them and back them to commit these crimes against innocent civilians accountable.

The statement concluded that yesterday's bloody attack will only strengthen the Sudanese people's firm position on the necessity of eliminating this militia that threatens security in the country and the region.