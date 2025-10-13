Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Commends Sudanese Diplomacy's Efforts in International Forums

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdel-Gaffar paid an inspection visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where she was briefed on the workflow and activities of the ministry.

During the visit, Dr. Abdel-Gaffar met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif, and Ambassador Ali Mohamed Ali, Secretary-General of the Cabinet.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs toured the various directorates of the Ministry, praising the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in defending Sudan's rights and interests in regional and international forums.

The meeting also affirmed the importance of enhancing coordination between the two ministries to ensure the effective fulfillment of their respective mandates.