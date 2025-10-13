Namibia: Police to Provide Security During Nampost Grant Payouts

The police have responded to concerns raised over challenges experienced during NamPost's pilot cash grant payment project at Okahandja, which has been marred by long queues and delayed service delivery.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has directed all regional commanders to provide security to NamPost during the nationwide payment of social grants.

As NamPost took over the administration of social grant payments from Epupa Investment Technology from October, using its 147 post offices countrywide, police officers will be deployed to ensure safety and order at all payment points, she says.

Regional commanders have been instructed to work closely with NamPost managers, station commanders, and mobile outpost team leaders to safeguard operations and maintain public order.

"The presence of police officers at NamPost outlets is intended to ensure law and order, prevent crime, and protect the most vulnerable members of our society, including the elderly and children," Shikwambi says.