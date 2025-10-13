Namibia: Police to Provide Security During Nampost Grant Payouts

12 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police have responded to concerns raised over challenges experienced during NamPost's pilot cash grant payment project at Okahandja, which has been marred by long queues and delayed service delivery.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has directed all regional commanders to provide security to NamPost during the nationwide payment of social grants.

As NamPost took over the administration of social grant payments from Epupa Investment Technology from October, using its 147 post offices countrywide, police officers will be deployed to ensure safety and order at all payment points, she says.

Regional commanders have been instructed to work closely with NamPost managers, station commanders, and mobile outpost team leaders to safeguard operations and maintain public order.

"The presence of police officers at NamPost outlets is intended to ensure law and order, prevent crime, and protect the most vulnerable members of our society, including the elderly and children," Shikwambi says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.