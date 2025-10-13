Namibia: Savva a Pillar of Walvis Bay Business Community - Nandi-Ndaitwah

12 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described Walvis Bay businessman John Savva as a pillar of the town's business community and a man who contributed significantly to the economic and social development of the Erongo region.

Savva died on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the president extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and all those touched by the businessman's generosity, wishing them comfort during this difficult time.

"Through his enterprises and civic efforts, [Savva] helped create jobs, supported community initiatives, and strengthened Namibia's ties with international partners," she said.

As a long-standing friend of Swapo, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Savva believed in Namibia's story of independence, unity, and progress. His consistent support and collaboration reflected his deep respect for the ideals of nation-building and solidarity, she added.

Savva also served as the honorary consul for Cyprus and Greece in Namibia.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Namibia, the Swapo Party, and indeed on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt condolences to the Savva family, the Cypriot and Greek communities, and all those who were touched by his generosity and commitment," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

