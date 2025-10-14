South Sudan: Political Crisis and Corruption Fuelling Violence in South Sudan, UN Rights Body Says

The escalating political crisis in South Sudan is driving renewed armed violence and making the already dire humanitarian and human rights situations there worse, UN investigators said on Monday.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan issued the warning at the conclusion of a mission to the Africa Union (AU) headquarters in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in July 2011, but deadly fighting broke out in late 2013 between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and forces loyal to his rival, Riek Machar.

While a peace agreement ended the war, and a unity government was established, tensions erupted earlier this year following the arrest of Mr. Machar, the First Vice President and main opposition leader.

Peace progress stalled

The Commission said that South Sudan's political leaders have deliberately stalled progress towards peace, despite a decade of efforts by the AU and regional actors.

Armed clashes are now occurring on a scale not seen since the cessation of hostilities in 2017, and civilians are bearing the brunt of human rights violations and displacements.

Furthermore, the "justice and accountability vacuum continues to fuel political intransigence, impunity, conflict and corruption."

A recent Commission report highlighted how corruption and the diversion of public resources remain a key driver of conflict.

Leadership failure

Barney Afako, who led the mission, said that the ongoing political crisis, the increasing fighting and "unchecked, systemic corruption" reflected a failure of leadership.

"Unless there is immediate, sustained and coordinated political engagement by the region, South Sudan risks sliding back into full-scale conflict with unimaginable human rights consequences for its people and the wider region," he said.

"South Sudanese are looking to the African Union and the region to rescue them from a preventable fate," he added.

Search for justice

In talks with AU officials, the Commission emphasized the urgent need to establish transitional justice mechanisms outlined in the peace agreement, notably the Hybrid Court.

"More than ever, justice is essential for South Sudan," said Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the Commission. "The promises made to victims years ago remain unmet."

She said the Hybrid Court must deliver accountability for past crimes while also strengthening justice institutions.

Mounting clashes

The Commission noted that South Sudanese are on the run again due to renewed armed clashes. Roughly 300,000 people have fled the country this year alone, while regional countries are hosting more than 2.5 million South Sudanese refugees.

Meanwhile, some two million people are displaced within South Sudan, which is also hosting some 560,000 refugees who have fled the war in neighbouring Sudan.

"The mounting armed clashes, mass displacement and fracturing of a peace agreement signed seven years ago demonstrate that South Sudan cannot rebuild without stability and justice," said Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández.

Stressing the need for "credible and independent mechanisms for justice and accountability", he said "the AU and regional partners must act now - not only to prevent another war, but to build the foundations of a just peace, based on the rule of law."

About the Commission

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan was established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2016.

The three commissioners are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work. They are supported by a secretariat based in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.