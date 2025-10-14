Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Indaba Roars Into Life

The ZANU PF 22nd Annual National People's Conference roars into life today with a Politburo meeting in Harare, marking the start of the ruling party's major annual political gathering that will end in Mutare later this week.

President Mnangagwa, the party's First Secretary, is leading the proceedings, which will progress to a Central Committee meeting tomorrow, again to be held in the capital before delegates travel to Mutare for the main conference from Friday to Saturday.

"Zanu PF secretary-general Advocate Jacob Mudenda informs all members that the 388 Ordinary Session of the Politburo is to be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 1000hrs. He further informs all members of the 128th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 1000hrs. Both meetings will be held at ZANU PF Headquarters," ZANU PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said.

All members are expected to be seated by 0945hrs.

The ruling party's director for Information and Publicity, Cde Farai Marapira, said after the Politburo meeting, there will be a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) before members travel to Mutare on Thursday ahead of the official opening of the conference on Friday, while Saturday will be the closing ceremony.

As part of his packed schedule, President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant as well as the Ministry of Health and Child Care-constructed National Pharmaceutical Warehouse at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

He will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading the exercise at the site where the new Zanu PF provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue.

Delegates, he said, are expected back to their respective areas on Sunday.

"The conferences serve as a platform for members to assess achievements, challenges and opportunities, ensuring a cohesive approach to the party's economic policies and initiatives moving forward.

"The conference also helps to reinvigorate the party structures, introspect and debate. The party has set up various committees, which will plan and strategise for the upcoming year," said Cde Marapira.

The Zanu PF annual session, Cde Marapira said, retains an important function to signal the priorities of the Government for the coming year and to rally together party members and officials across the country for unity and development.

Key issues to be discussed, he added, include economic, social and political matters, Government work and other developmental issues.

Reports are also expected to be presented that outline national development priorities, emphasise the Government's plans to address domestic and global economic challenges, as well as other national economic and social development plans.

The conference is also expected to provide a clear picture of Zimbabwe's direction and policies for the coming years.

In a recent interview, ZANU PF National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri expressed satisfaction with the preparations, noting, "They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to ZANU PF Manicaland. What is also pleasing is that all the regalia has been delivered, and the Politburo, Central Committee members and even the delegates will receive their regalia before attending the conference."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri confirmed that nearly US$4 million had been mobilised for the conference, with US$2 million provided by the party's leadership. She assured that adequate arrangements had been made for power supply, road improvements and food provisions for the 5 000 expected delegates.

According to tradition, resources remaining after the conference will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions requiring assistance.