Mozambique: Terrorist Raids Force Displacement of 40,000 People in Two Weeks

Maputo — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that jihadist raids have forced about 40,000 people to flee their homes in the northern Mozambican provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

According to the IOM report, the people in question were forced to flee their homes between 22 September and 6 October. "The new group of displaced people resulted from the escalation of terrorist attacks and the growing insecurity caused by insurgents in the northern region of the country', reads the document.

The organization explains that the 40,000 displaced people correspond to over 12,000 households.

"From 22 September to 6 October, over 26,000 people fled from the 30 de Junho and Filipe Nyusi neighborhoods in Mocímboa da Praia district following at least two attacks. In Balama district, 5,000 people abandoned the villages of Mavala and Mpake. In Montepuez, about 4,000 people fled the areas of Mararange, Mirate, and Nacololo. In Chiúre, over 1,000 people were displaced from the communities of Mazeze and Murocue', reads the report.

Other districts of Cabo Delgado also recorded displacements in some communities, albeit on a smaller scale. 144 people were displaced from Nangade district, 121 from Macomia, and 66 from Muidumbe.

The terrorist raids have spilled over the provincial boundary into Nampula province. According to the IOM, 2000 people were displaced from the Nampula district of Memba, in the regions of Chipene and Necoro. Most of these displaced people have sought refuge in the neighboring district of Eráti.