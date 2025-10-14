Central Africa: Tanzania in Bid to Turn Msalato Airport Into Great Lakes Transport Hub

Stockholm — THE Tanzanian government has announced its intention to transform Msalato International Airport into a regional hub for passenger and cargo air transport in the Great Lakes region.

The move is aimed at boosting economic development and strengthening trade ties between Tanzania and neighboring countries.

This was stated by Tanzania's Ambassador to Sweden, Mobhare Matinyi, while receiving a delegation of Tanzanian experts at Arlanda International Airport in Stockholm during a study visit focused on airport management technologies and systems.

In discussions with executives from Avia Solutions Group, including the Director of Business Development, Magnus Söderberg, and the Head of Projects, Andrej Boicisin, Ambassador Matinyi emphasized the government's vision to position the new airport in Dodoma as a central gateway for international trade and investment between Tanzania, the Great Lakes region, and the rest of the world.

"The government's goal is to provide world-class transport services for exporters of perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers from Tanzania and neighboring countries, ensuring swift and high-quality access to international markets," said Ambassador Matinyi.

The Tanzanian delegation includes Eng. Shomari Shomari, Director of Transport Infrastructure at the Ministry of Transport; Clemence Jingu, Director of Msalato International Airport; and Shani Mayosa, Legal Officer at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA). Following their visit to Sweden, the team is scheduled to continue their study tour in Lithuania.

Avia Solutions Group, with over 50 years of experience in the aviation sector, manages 15 airports across Scandinavian countries--including Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark--as well as other locations across Europe. The company also owns 221 leased aircraft.

Construction of Msalato International Airport in Dodoma has reached 94% completion for infrastructure and 62% for buildings. Once completed, the airport is expected to revolutionize Tanzania's air transport sector by facilitating both domestic and international flights while enhancing opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism throughout the Dodoma region and the wider Great Lakes area.