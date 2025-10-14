Kenya: Ruto Unveils Konza Phase 1, Declares Smart City Open for Investment

Konza Technopolis — President William Ruto has officially launched Phase 1 infrastructure and smart city facilities at Konza Technopolis.

The event, themed "Powering Kenya's Future - A Smart City Open for Investment," symbolized the operational readiness of Konza as a fully enabled smart city driving the country's digital and knowledge economy.

During a presidential tour of the site, President Ruto commissioned key installations, including a Solid Waste Collection Facility, the first of its kind in East and Central Africa, a 120MV gas-insulated power distribution substation, and the Silicon Savannah Intelligent Operations and Experience Centre, which integrates smart city technologies across the city's infrastructure.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project, which will deliver 10,000 modern housing units with amenities, complementing the 3,000 units already under construction. The project aligns with the government's Affordable Housing agenda and aims to create new economic opportunities for local communities.

Addressing attendees, President Ruto reaffirmed that Konza Technopolis is a national priority under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), leveraging the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy pillars to spur innovation and job creation.

"Konza Technopolis represents the spirit of our new Kenya -- innovative, forward-looking, and globally competitive," said President Ruto. "The investments we are witnessing here today are a testament to our vision of transforming Kenya into a digital powerhouse."

The event brought together representatives from Makueni, Kajiado, and Machakos counties, senior government officials, corporate executives, diplomats, investors, and local community members. Among them were ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo and Principal Secretary Eng. John Tanui, who reiterated the government's commitment to positioning Konza as a global model for sustainable, technology-driven urban development.

"The commitment we witness from H.E. today is the final piece of assurance that investors require," said CS Kabogo. "Konza is open, Konza is secure, and Konza is ready to host the future of African tech."

Konza Technopolis, designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), offers investors extensive incentives including a 10 percent corporate tax for the first 10 years, VAT zero-rating, and Stamp Duty exemptions on goods and services within the zone.

According to Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) CEO John Paul Okwiri, more than 80 percent of Phase 1 investment parcels have already been allocated to local and international investors, reflecting strong confidence in the project's commercial viability.

"We are on course to achieve the mandate of Konza Technopolis through the projects showcased today," said Okwiri. "We have the capacity, efficiency, and conviction to deliver the transformation necessary for our country."

The successful launch reinforces the government's unwavering support for Konza Technopolis, signaling to global markets that the city is built, operational, and open for business, ready to host the industries, innovators, and investors shaping Kenya's digital future.