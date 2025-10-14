Africa: Tunisia Complete Perfect World Cup Qualifying Campaign

Tunisia wrapped up an exceptional FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifying campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Namibia 3-0 in Rades on Monday to finish with 28 points out of a possible 30.

The Carthage Eagles, coached by Sami Trabelsi, dominated Group H from start to finish, ending their campaign unbeaten and without conceding a single goal -- a remarkable feat that underlines their defensive solidity and consistency.

Elsewhere, São Tomé and Príncipe celebrated their first World Cup qualifying victory in a decade, while Equatorial Guinea and Liberia, and South Sudan and Togo, shared the spoils in their respective final fixtures.

Tunisia 3-0 Namibia

Scorers: Abdi (pen 28'), Mejbri (56'), Sassi (64')

Tunisia rounded off their near-perfect campaign in style with a commanding win over Namibia.

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Hannibal Mejbri was tripped inside the box by Charles Hambira, allowing Ali Abdi to calmly convert from the penalty spot.

Mejbri, a constant menace throughout the match, added a second shortly after the break when his teasing cross flew over everyone and nestled into the far corner.

The result was sealed minutes later when Ferjani Sassi slotted home a third to cap off another dominant Tunisian display.

Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen was again outstanding, producing several sharp saves -- including a spectacular stop from Peter Shalulile's overhead kick -- to preserve Tunisia's perfect defensive record.

The victory means Tunisia finish the group with nine wins and one draw, the best record across all African qualifying groups.

São Tomé and Príncipe 1-0 Malawi

Scorer: Afonso (pen 62')

São Tomé and Príncipe ended their campaign on a memorable note with a narrow win over Malawi, marking their first World Cup qualifying victory since 2015.

The match, played in Sousse, was evenly balanced until the 62nd minute when Sergio Male was fouled in the box. Ronaldo Afonso made no mistake from the penalty spot, firing confidently into the net.

The islanders then defended resolutely, withstanding late pressure from Malawi to secure their maiden points of the campaign.

Equatorial Guinea 1-1 Liberia

Scorers: Bikoro (15') - Andrews (28')

Equatorial Guinea were left frustrated after surrendering a first-half lead to draw with Liberia in Malabo.

Federico Bikoro pounced on a loose ball in a crowded box to put the hosts ahead, but Liberia equalised when Nicholas Andrews weaved through the defence and finished neatly at the near post.

Jose Nabil came close to restoring the lead for Equatorial Guinea with a free-kick that rattled the crossbar, but the visitors held firm to take a deserved point.

South Sudan 0-0 Togo

South Sudan and Togo ended their qualification campaigns with a goalless draw in Juba.

Goalkeeper Majak Mawith was the standout performer, pulling off several excellent saves to deny Kevin Boma and Kodjo Laba, while substitute Innocent Ronald missed South Sudan's best chance when he fired wide with only the keeper to beat.

Despite the lack of goals, both sides showed commendable determination in an entertaining finale.