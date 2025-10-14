Nigeria: WFP, AfDB, and IFPRI Call for Innovative Investment in Nigeria's Food System in Challenging Contexts

Abuja, Nigeria — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), African Development Bank (AfDB), and International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has released a landmark report that sets out a roadmap for revitalising northern Nigeria's food systems, and identifies key policy, institutional, and investment actions to support agricultural recovery in regions affected by conflict. Titled Investing in Innovative Food Systems Solutions in Challenging Contexts, the study comes at a pivotal moment for Nigeria, with at least 30.6 million people experiencing acute food insecurity amidst a severe hunger crisis. The study lays out how innovative financing and strong public-private partnerships can strengthen food security and drive sustainable investment across the agricultural value chain in Nigeria's most fragile regions.

"Reviving agriculture in northern Nigeria is essential to the country's food sovereignty," said Abdul Kamara, Director General for Nigeria, African Development Bank (AfDB). "With targeted investment in inputs, storage, and infrastructure, we can rebuild livelihoods and drive inclusive economic growth across the region."

Despite Nigeria's vast agricultural potential, insecurity and systemic challenges continue to displace farmers and disrupt value chains. The study focuses on eight priority crops - cereals (sorghum, millet, maize, wheat), legumes (cowpeas, soybeans), groundnuts, and tomatoes - mapping out production hubs, trade routes, price trends, and supply chain costs to identify where strategic investments will have the greatest impact.

"The study offers clear, data-driven guidance on how to strengthen food systems in fragile contexts," said Dr. Steven Were Omamo, Executive Director of IFPRI. "By grounding policy and investment decisions in rigorous evidence, we can ensure lasting impact and smarter resilience-building."

The study also calls for a shift toward long-term resilience and inclusive economic growth, while recognising the criticality of humanitarian assistance in emergency situations. It highlights emerging pockets of stability in northeast Nigeria and investment opportunities across various sectors, while addressing key structural barriers.

"Rebuilding northern Nigeria's breadbasket requires more than emergency aid, it demands bold investments rooted in peace, resilience, and long-term recovery," said David Stevenson, WFP Country Director and Representative for Nigeria. "Through smart humanitarian solutions, we can move from crisis response to production."

The study urges stakeholders to scale up climate-smart agriculture, improve on-farm storage, upgrade rural roads, empower youth and women, and invest in resilient food systems. It concludes with real-world investment examples, from airtight grain silos in Yobe to revitalising wheat milling in Maiduguri, demonstrating both development impact and strong returns on investment.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change. For nearly a decade, WFP has delivered life-saving food assistance in the region, particularly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states, where insecurity, displacement, and climate shocks have severely disrupted food production, market access, and consumption systems.