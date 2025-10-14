Sudan: Foreign Minister Welcomes New UNFPA Representative to Sudan

13 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 13 Oct 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, received in his office Monday Ms. Fabrizia Falsione, the newly appointed Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to Sudan, on the occasion of her accreditation.

The Minister affirmed the Sudanese Government's readiness to cooperate with Ms. Falsione and to facilitate her mission during her tenure in Sudan. He expressed the government's appreciation for the services continuously provided by the UNFPA office in Sudan throughout the period of war.

For her part, Ms. Falsione expressed her gratitude to the Government of Sudan for accepting her nomination to serve as UNFPA Representative in the country. She affirmed her readiness to coordinate and work closely with the relevant Sudanese authorities to ensure the success of her mission, noting that she is well acquainted with the situation in Sudan and the region as a whole due to her previous experience in the area.

