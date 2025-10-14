Uganda: I Rather Be Dead Than Live in a Nation Ruled By Bobi Wine - Basalirwa

The political rift between Justice Forum (JEEMA) president Asuman Basalirwa and National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has deepened, signaling the collapse of what was once a strong opposition alliance.

The two leaders, once close allies in Uganda's opposition movement, are now trading public accusations of betrayal, intolerance, and hypocrisy.

The relationship between Basalirwa and Kyagulanyi began during the Kyadondo East by-election in 2017, which launched Bobi Wine's political career.

Basalirwa was among the opposition figures who supported Kyagulanyi, helping him secure his first victory as a Member of Parliament.

Their bond strengthened further in 2018, when Kyagulanyi campaigned for Basalirwa during the Bugiri Municipality by-election.

Kyagulanyi's nationwide popularity was credited with helping Basalirwa enter Parliament under the Justice Forum (JEEMA) ticket.

At the time, their collaboration symbolized a new wave of youthful and progressive opposition politics in Uganda.

Tensions emerged after Basalirwa spearheaded the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which was passed by Parliament and signed into law.

While some sections of the public applauded the move, human rights activists and parts of the opposition accused Basalirwa of aligning with Speaker Anita Among and the ruling establishment.

This alienated sections of NUP leadership and deepened suspicions that Basalirwa was drifting away from the coalition that once supported him.

During an appearance on Sanyuka TV's Morning Express, Basalirwa said there is no longer a working relationship between him and Kyagulanyi.

"I even tried to talk to him, but he blocked me on social media. Our brother Kyagulanyi changed completely from the man he was. That was never his modus operandi, and we wonder what happened," Basalirwa said.

He accused Kyagulanyi of political intolerance and sidelining opposition leaders active before NUP's rise.

"I have no problem with Kyagulanyi, but he has been consistent in attacking me and my people. He even did the same two years ago while in Bugiri. I was told it's because I work well with the Speaker. But I advise him to focus on the presidency -- he won't lead Uganda without the rest of us," Basalirwa said.

The Bugiri Municipality legislator warned that Kyagulanyi's intolerance could have dire consequences.

"Let me tell you, with Kyagulanyi's level of intolerance, if he became president, I would either be in exile, prison, or dead," he asserted.

The feud escalated after Kyagulanyi reportedly endorsed Marcellino Mangeni Egessa, a NUP candidate, to contest against Basalirwa in the upcoming Bugiri Municipality elections. Basalirwa, however, remained confident.

"I have served my people well. Many of those arrested in Bugiri on treason charges -- I am the one defending them in court. That alone shows where my heart is. I am not threatened," he said.

Observers say the fallout between Basalirwa and Kyagulanyi could fragment Uganda's opposition ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Kyagulanyi remains the face of Uganda's youthful resistance, while Basalirwa is a veteran lawyer and parliamentarian with deep roots in Bugiri and JEEMA.

What began as a powerful friendship -- with Kyagulanyi helping Basalirwa reach Parliament -- has turned into one of Uganda's most visible opposition feuds.

Reconciliation appears unlikely, and both leaders are charting separate, conflicting paths in the country's opposition politics.