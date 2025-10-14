Uganda: Parents Tasked On Nutrition and Feeding Habits to Support Children With Disabilities

Parents and communities in Kamuli have been urged to pay close attention to their children's nutrition and feeding habits, avoid self-medication, and seek professional medical care to prevent neglect, particularly for children with disabilities.

The call was made by Kamuli Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Moses Mitala Woira during celebrations marking International Palsy Day, organised by Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Home at Bulopa Sub-county, Kamuli.

"We need to do more in health, rehabilitation, and social inclusion, alongside building the capacity of health workers for early identification and interventions, and strengthening referral pathways for children with disabilities," Mitala said.

He highlighted that cerebral palsy affects productivity and is often misunderstood in communities, sometimes being mistaken for witchcraft or evil spirits, despite being medically manageable.

Kamuli District LCV Sarah Sambya commended Katalemwa Cheshire Home's community-based rehabilitation model, describing it as a strategic approach that emphasizes community participation, empowerment, and productivity.

She called on the government to increase funding for sign language interpreters, specialized teachers, physiotherapists, and mobility assistive devices.

"Protecting these gains requires training more physiotherapists and providing mobility aids because many of these children are confined at home and cannot access education or community activities," Sambya said.

She urged parents to stop isolating children or labeling them as sources of misfortune, emphasizing that children with disabilities bring blessings and deserve care.

Herbert Tuhumwire, Executive Director of Katalemwa Cheshire Rehabilitation Home, encouraged parents and communities to support children with cerebral palsy, noting that the condition can result from delayed labor, domestic violence, maternal alcohol or drug use during pregnancy, and lack of oxygen during birth.

He added that this year's celebrations focus on recognizing the individuality of people with cerebral palsy, promoting inclusion, and celebrating family and caregiver contributions under the theme "Unique and United."

On behalf of parents benefiting from the program, Mr. Nelson Mupere praised Katalemwa for providing hope, assistive devices, and support that relieves the burden of caregiving.

"Katalemwa has truly become our miracle savers, not only providing basic needs but also facilitating a culture of saving," he said.