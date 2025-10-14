Southern Africa: NRM Southern Africa Chapter Launches 'Great Trek' to Back Museveni Re-Election Bid

The National Resistance Movement Southern Africa Chapter (NRM-SAC) has demonstrated its unwavering support for President Museveni's 2026 re-election campaign by launching the NRM-SAC Taskforce Great Trek, a large-scale mobilisation drive expected to cover communities across Uganda.

The taskforce, comprising over 400 members and more than 50 vehicles, will set off from the NRM-SAC headquarters at 101 Juta Street, South Africa, on November 25, embarking on an extensive door-to-door campaign to promote President Museveni and NRM flag bearers across the country.

The initiative builds on a long tradition of the Southern Africa Chapter's involvement in the party's electoral campaigns, including grassroots mobilisation, voter education, and logistical support both in Southern Africa and Uganda.

The chapter has previously supported President Museveni's successful bids in the 2016/17 and 2020/21 elections, where he secured 60.75% and 59.27% of the vote respectively.

Led by Chairperson Isma Luzige, who also serves as overall coordinator of the taskforce, and Eid Mugoya, chairperson of the organising committee, the team includes members of the National Executive Committee of the Southern Africa Chapter and various provincial chairpersons.

"Our primary mission is to mobilise resources for the presidential campaign and support for all NRM flag bearers across the country," said Luzige.

"Through this door-to-door campaign and deployment of over 50 vehicles, we aim to engage communities directly, highlighting the party's achievements and future plans to ensure a decisive victory for President Museveni and the NRM."

Luzige added that the campaign theme -- "Protecting the gains as we make a qualitative leap into high middle-income status" -- reflects the diaspora's commitment to Uganda's political stability, economic transformation, and national unity.

Upon arrival in Uganda, the taskforce will be officially received by the NRM Secretariat, members of the NRM Diaspora League, and other senior officials.

Luzige also called for unity among Ugandans at home and abroad, stating: "Let us stand together as one people to protect the gains we have made.

Together, as pamoja, we will chart a prosperous future for Uganda under the visionary leadership of President Museveni."

He extended special appreciation to Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Paul Amoru, for fostering unity among the Ugandan diaspora, and to Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, as well as Major (Rtd) Pollar Awich, patrons of the NRM Diaspora Campaign Taskforce, for their leadership in strengthening diaspora structures and facilitating membership registration.

Organising Committee Chairperson Eid Mugoya described the Great Trek as a "call for unity and determination," urging all Ugandans to actively participate in the campaign.

"This Great Trek is not just a political exercise but a call for unity. We urge every Ugandan to join hands and work tirelessly to support President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers. Together, we can secure a prosperous future for our country by protecting the gains we have made and advancing our shared vision for national development," Mugoya said.

The NRM-SAC taskforce's journey marks one of the most visible diaspora-led efforts yet to mobilise voters for President Museveni's sixth consecutive term, as the ruling party readies for a campaign season expected to officially begin later this year.