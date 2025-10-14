Somalia: Somaliland President to Visit Ethiopia On Official Invitation

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi will travel to Ethiopia on Tuesday following an official invitation from the Ethiopian government, officials told Horn Diplomat. This will be his first visit to Ethiopia since being elected president.

Several Somaliland ministers are already in Addis Ababa preparing for the visit, which is expected to last two to three days, according to sources. The president is scheduled to hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and efforts to further strengthen Ethiopia-Somaliland ties.

The trip comes amid growing engagement between the two neighbours, including trade partnerships, security cooperation, and discussions on the strategic use of Somaliland's Berbera Port as a regional logistics hub.

The visit follows the president's recent return from a working and personal trip abroad, during which he attended the Africa Debate Conference in Dubai and met with Somaliland business leaders and diaspora representatives to discuss trade, investment, and development initiatives.

