Somalia: Somaliland Strengthens Maritime Security Coordination Through National Stakeholder Meeting

The Maritime Security Coordination Office (MSCO) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation convened the Somaliland Maritime Security and Development Coordination Meeting in Hargeisa, bringing together key national and international stakeholders to enhance coordination in the maritime domain.

Supported by the EUCAP Mission in Somaliland, the meeting gathered senior officials from government ministries, security agencies, and international partners including EUCAP, UNODC, and IOM, alongside representatives from civil society and academia. The session served as a platform to review progress, identify challenges, and discuss ways to strengthen maritime governance, information-sharing, and inter-agency cooperation.

The meeting was officially opened by Dr. Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who underscored the importance of collective action in safeguarding Somaliland's maritime interests. Mr. Abib Ahmed Hirsi, Deputy Director of MSCO, reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing a strong and secure maritime environment, while Mr. Thomas, Acting Head of the EUCAP Mission, emphasized the need for effective coordination across institutions to build a coherent maritime security framework.

In their interventions, Mr. Mohamoud Aden, Director General of the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, and Mr. Mohamoud Aden, Chairman of the National Law Review Committee, highlighted the vital role of inter-institutional collaboration, noting that coordinated efforts can significantly enhance the country's maritime governance and economic growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants agreed on a series of action points aimed at consolidating maritime governance and ensuring sustainable sectoral development. These include strengthening inter-agency cooperation, improving data and information exchange, and fostering regular consultations among ministries during policy and law-making processes.

The meeting reaffirmed Somaliland's growing commitment to maritime security, safety, and development -- vital components of its economic resilience and regional integration strategy.