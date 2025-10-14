Africa: Kagame, AU Official Discuss Health Systems in Africa

13 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame, who also serves as the African Union Champion for Domestic Health Financing on Monday, October 13, met with the Amb. Amma Twum-Amoah, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, and Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Director General of the African Medicines Agency (AMA).

They discussed the operationalisation of AMA, which is based in Kigali, and strengthening health systems across Africa, according to Village Urugwiro.

The African Medicines Agency is a specialized agency of the African Union that is mandated to harmonise medical regulations across the continent.

It is the second specialized health agency of the AU after the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), based in Addis Ababa.

The AMA headquarters in Kigali were unveiled in November 2024. Its Director General was appointed in June this year.

