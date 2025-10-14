Rwanda: Six Senators Set to Complete Their Terms Next Week

Six senators who were sworn in on October 22, 2020, at the Parliament during a ceremony presided over by President Paul Kagame are set to complete their five-year term next week, by October 22.

They include four Senators who were appointed by President Kagame who include Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, Epiphanie Kanziza, André Twahirwa, and Evode Uwizeyimana.

The remaining two were elected through the National Consultative Forum for Political Organisations in Rwanda (NFPO). They are, Alexis Mugisha (from Democratic Green Party of Rwanda - DGPR) and Clotilde Mukakarangwa (from the Centrist Democratic Party - PDC).

Who are the four new senators?

All of the six have been serving their first term in the Senate, The New Times understands.

According to the constitution, elected and appointed senators serve a five-year term, renewable once.

This means they stand a chance to serve another term - if reappointed.

However, when senators are former Heads of State, they are not subject to term limits, the constitution specifies.

The Senate, which is the Upper Chamber Rwanda's Parliament, has a mandate to legislate and oversee the actions of the Executive for and on behalf of Rwandans.

The Senate is composed of 26 senators, according to Article 80 of the constitution.

The constitution provides that 12 senators are elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities; eight are appointed by the President of the Republic, giving particular consideration to the principles of national unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

Another four senators are designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations and two academics or researchers from public and private institutions of higher learning are elected by the academic and research staff of the same institutions.

According to the National Electoral Commission, as a common practice, the President of the Republic appoints four senators at the beginning of a term - of a new assembly - and another four one year later.

There are four senators designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations - two at the commencement of a term, and another two a year later.