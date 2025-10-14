Namibia: Vote SWAPO to Make My Job Easier, Nandi-Ndaitwah Says

Swapo president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections, to make her job easier.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this while speaking at Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region over the past weekend as part of Swapo's ongoing election campaign.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Swapo is facing resistance in municipalities where it has fewer seats, which is hampering service delivery to the masses.

"When you are going to vote in the regional and local authority elections, I am appealing to you to vote for the Swapo party, to make my work easy, so I can deliver quality service to the Namibian people," she said.

"Give me the people that will cooperate with me so that I can fulfil the promises that I have made to you. Already I am meeting some resistance in the municipalities where we don't have the majority as a party," she said.

She said if a councillor is from Swapo and is not behaving she can punish such a person.

On issues of water and electricity in the area, she said water will be made available but electricity and water will be hard to deliver at the same time.

She added that for too long Namibia has depended on its diamonds, but in the past years this mineral has been doing poorly.

Hence only agriculture can be the solution to socio-economic problems, she said.