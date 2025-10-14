Uganda: Respect Me As I Respect You - Basalirwa to Bobi Wine

13 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

A heated exchange has emerged between National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, who also serves as President of the Justice Forum (JEEMA).

The controversy began during Bobi Wine's campaign in Bugiri District, where he accused Basalirwa of betraying the opposition struggle and neglecting his constituents, urging voters to vote him out of Parliament.

In a firm response, Basalirwa criticized Bobi Wine for allegedly backsliding, demeaning colleagues, and engaging in character assassination within the opposition.

"He should respect me as I respect him," Basalirwa said, noting that Bobi Wine has blocked him on all communication channels.

Basalirwa also highlighted his accomplishments as a legislator, including lobbying for $20 million in government funding for Bugiri Hospital and introducing bills such as the Islamic Courts Bill and the Anti-Counterfeit Bill.

He argued that these contributions demonstrate tangible impact for his constituents and the nation.

He warned Bobi Wine to retract his public attacks on opposition colleagues. "He should retract his statements of attacking opposition colleagues, failure to which we will fight back," Basalirwa stated.

The exchange underscores an intensifying rift between the two opposition leaders and their parties, as both appear determined to assert political dominance ahead of the 2026 elections.

