Uganda: Stop Bypassing Weighbridges, Transport Minister Warns

The State Minister of Transport, Fred Byamukama, has cautioned road users, particularly heavy truck drivers, against carrying excess loads and bypassing weighbridges, saying the practice contributes significantly to the deterioration of national roads.

Speaking during an inspection of the Kyenjojo-Kyegegwa-Mubende Road, an 89-kilometre stretch that has become prone to accidents due to potholes, Byamukama said the government is prioritizing rehabilitation to improve safety and road durability.

"As the Ministry of Works and Transport, we are here to monitor the progress of works on some roads. This particular road has been in poor condition since it was last rehabilitated in the early 2020s, but it has developed potholes again. We have come to give it a new life," Byamukama said.

He noted that the rehabilitation, being executed by government engineers under the Ministry of Works and Transport, will take about two years and is expected to be completed in 2027.

"Our engineers will complete the works within 18 months at a cost of Shs108 billion. We are doing this project in-house using government engineers and equipment.

After completion, the road will serve the public for about 10 years because rehabilitated roads typically last between 8 and 10 years," he added.

The minister revealed that Cabinet had approved Shs1.69 trillion to support nationwide road maintenance projects, addressing delays caused by previous budget constraints.

"We have been experiencing delays on some roads due to budget constraints, but Cabinet has approved Shs1.69 trillion to address major road problems nationwide. I can assure you that the funds are now available," Byamukama confirmed.

He commended ministry engineers for their commitment, contrasting their efficiency with private contractors whom he described as "money-minded."

"When you look at this road, in 2019 the contractor had bid Shs220 billion for rehabilitation. If we were to bring in a new contractor now, the cost would exceed Shs300 billion. However, with just Shs190 billion, we are fully rehabilitating the road using government staff, which shows real value for money," he said.

Byamukama also disclosed that the government plans to rely more on its own engineers and equipment for future road projects to reduce costs and enhance accountability.

"Government is advising us to start using our own teams for road rehabilitation. We plan to acquire more equipment to ensure that we handle more of this work internally, instead of spending heavily on contractors," he said.

The minister expressed concern about truck drivers who deliberately evade weighbridges, warning that the practice shortens road lifespan.

"Some drivers bypass weighbridges and fail to weigh their lorries. As a result, the roads get damaged quickly," he cautioned.

Byamukama also provided an update on the KM 86 Mubende-Mityana Road, which has remained incomplete for nearly five years, noting that contractors will resume work soon.

"The contractor will resume work in about two weeks, and this time we don't expect any further delays. By December, they should have covered the remaining stretch from Mityana to Mubende. We have secured the necessary resources, and other critical road projects across the country will also be worked on," he said.

According to Moses Omunyokol, the Project Manager and Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Works, the ongoing rehabilitation includes milling the failed surface, compacting, adding a new stone aggregate layer, and applying a 65mm asphalt layer before final markings and signage.

"We are going to fully rehabilitate this road and restore it to life," Omunyokol said.

