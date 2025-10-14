South Africa: Closing Arguments Continue in Luthuli Inquest - South African News Briefs - October 14, 2025

Evidence Leader Challenges 1967 Finding in Closing Arguments at Luthuli Inquest

Evidence leader Advocate Annah Chuene is expected to continue presenting closing arguments in the reopened inquest into the death of former African National Congress (ANC) leader Inkosi Albert Luthuli, reports SABC News. The inquest is being held at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. The first inquest in 1967 found no criminal wrongdoing. Several witnesses, including members of Luthuli’s family, have testified in the current proceedings. Chuene is set to point out more discrepancies in the findings of the original inquest.

Four Suspects in LEAP Officer Murder to Appear in Athlone Court

Four suspects accused of murdering LEAP officer Yonke Pakade are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, reports EWN. The 26-year-old off-duty officer was stabbed during a hijacking in the Marikana informal settlement, but he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His vehicle was found abandoned nearby. City of Cape Town Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said he would join Pakade's family in court. He confirmed that three suspects were initially arrested, and a fourth was later caught in Philippi East, where police also recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon. Smith has urged the State to oppose bail for the suspects as the investigation continues.

Suspect Arrested for Series of Rapes and Robberies in KwaZulu-Natal

A 36-year-old man accused of a series of rapes and robberies on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has been arrested, reports SABC News. Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo has said that the suspect, working with an accomplice, allegedly attacked victims in KwaDukuza, oThongathi, and Mandeni between 2013 and 2016. The victims, aged 15 to 37, were overpowered, robbed, and raped. Police traced the man to a forest near KwaDukuza, where he was hiding. One of the attacks occurred on 28 January 2013, when a 21-year-old woman was dragged into nearby bushes and raped by two men in Darnall.

