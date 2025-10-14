Uganda: Govt Urges Schools to Let Candidates With Fees Balances Sit Exams

The government has called on all schools to allow candidates to sit their final examinations even if they have outstanding school fees balances, saying no learner should miss exams due to financial hardship.

State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo, made the appeal during a visit to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) headquarters, where he stressed the need for compassion during this critical academic period.

"Let learners do exams even when they have fees balances. You will be helped to recover your money when exam results come out," Muyingo said.

He urged school administrators to exercise understanding and ensure all registered learners are given the opportunity to complete their studies without interruption.

The minister also conducted a spot check on several schools around Kampala -- including Kyambogo College School, Kitante Hill School, Kololo Secondary School, Kyambogo Primary School, and Kitante Primary School -- to assess their readiness for the upcoming examinations.

Muyingo reported that most schools were well-prepared, with teachers available to guide students through their final preparations. He added that educators who had been away from duty would soon resume work to support learners.

This directive comes amid ongoing industrial action by arts teachers, who have maintained their strike despite government promises to address their grievances.

Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo confirmed that all examination arrangements were on schedule and that contracted teachers were ready to fulfil their duties.

"The teachers we work with understand their contract obligations. We don't expect any disappointment because they report, do the work, and go," Odongo said.

Teachers in the visited schools also appealed to their colleagues still on strike to return to class, saying candidates should not be disadvantaged at such a decisive stage in their education journey.