Uganda: Youth MP Kirabo Rallies Luweero Young Ugandans to Back NRM

Youth Member of Parliament for Buganda Region, Agnes Kirabo, has urged young people in Luweero District to unite behind the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2026 general elections, saying their support is key to improving service delivery and sustaining government programs.

Kirabo made the appeal during a youth engagement in Kikyusa Town Council, where NRM youth leaders from all 18 subcounties and town councils met with party flag bearers to strategize for the upcoming polls.

Among those present were Kirabo herself, the NRM flag bearer for the Woman MP seat; Robert Kiyinni, the NRM flag bearer for Bamunanika Constituency; and Abdulkarim Tamale, the NRM coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman in Greater Luweero.

Kirabo told participants that their motivation should be guided by service and patriotism rather than personal gain.

"Let us defend and protect the gains of NRM. Government has not done enough, but it sends resources to the district," she said.

"However, since opposition leaders dominate the area, supervision and monitoring are weak--making it seem like NRM is not working. Through your efforts, we can open the eyes of the people of Luweero."

Wasswa Tamale urged youth leaders to embrace political training to strengthen ideological commitment, warning against half-hearted loyalty.

"Let us love NRM from the inside and outside of our hearts. Supporting the party part-time is affecting its performance," he said.

He further cautioned youth against electing leaders he described as "selfish politicians who only think about their stomachs," stressing that the district's progress depends on the quality of leaders chosen.

NRM District Youth Chairperson, Simon Kaweesa, pledged to lead a vigorous campaign to reclaim Luweero from the National Unity Platform (NUP), which dominated the 2021 elections.

"We must ensure that all our MP flag bearers--including Gaddafi Nasur of Katikamu North, Abubaker Kalume of Katikamu South, Dr Kiyinni, and Kirabo--enter Parliament because it is for our own good," Kaweesa said.

He added that having NRM representatives in Parliament would help youth leaders lobby for services more effectively.

"We must do everything possible to open the eyes of youths who seem to have been taken by NUP and bring them back to our party where they belong," he said.

The meeting was part of a series of grassroots engagements by the NRM in Greater Luweero aimed at reviving support and strengthening mobilization ahead of the 2026 elections.

In the 2021 presidential elections, Luweero District overwhelmingly voted for opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of NUP, who secured 103,782 votes (70.45%) against President Museveni's 41,166 votes (27.94%).

The NRM now hopes to reverse that trend through intensified outreach and youth involvement.