Uganda: Vote for NRM to Build a Better Tomorrow, Janet Museveni Rallies Madi-Okollo

Frist Lady, Janet Museveni, who is also the Minister of Education and has urged Ugandans to vote President Museveni and the NRM to ensure a better Uganda.

Speaking during President Museveni's campaign rally at Ajai sports stadium in Madi Okollo on Monday, Mrs Museveni pointed to the several achievements in the past 39 years, noting that it is high time these are protected to spur further development.

"Our children go to school, the sick have hospitals, government is striving to build roads across the country and families are being helped so they can overcome poverty. We need to thank the government of NRM for what it has done so far and give it all the support it needs so it goes forward to make Uganda a better home for our children and children of the coming generations," she said.

In a passionate call to action, the First Lady reminded citizens of their civic duty and the importance of full voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

"Make sure all votes come out and nobody should stay home on voting day. Everybody should vote President Museveni and NRM candidates so we continue leading this nation to a better tomorrow.We must take this responsibility to make sure we do it for our families and Uganda. Vote for President Museveni and all NRM candidates."

The NRM vice chairman for Northern Uganda, Hamson Obua rallied West Nile to vote President Museveni in the forthcoming elections to continue with the development the region is experiencing.

Using the football analogy, Obua equated Museveni to a team's best striker whom he said can't be changed, or else the team loses.

"In football, there is a general principal that you don't change the winning team. You also don't change the top scorer of the top team. Our top scorer is President Museveni. When you have such a top scorer who scores a hattrick in every match, he is rewarded at the end of the game,"Obua said.

" In all games he has led our team he has scored a hattrick in every game.He has scored the goal of peace, development and wealth creation. Our striker has never let us down and therefore we should continue with him."