Kenya: 'Sentencing of Kibra MP's Driver Sends Strong Warning to VIP Drivers and Road Offenders,' - Motorists Association

NAIROBI - The Motorists Association of Kenya has welcomed the sentencing of Kibra MP Peter Orero's driver for dangerous overtaking, calling the ruling by a Nairobi court a precedent-setting move aimed at curbing impunity among rogue and impatient road users.

George Oduor was fined Sh100,000 or sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to "dangerously overtaking a flow of vehicles" along Oloitoktok Road.

In a statement, the Association said the sentence sends a strong message to all motorists--including those ferrying VIPs--that they will be held personally accountable for their conduct on the road.

"The era of hiding behind political power, tinted vehicles, or government number plates to break the law is fast coming to an end."

"We at the Motorists Association of Kenya welcome this development as a landmark precedent for all drivers, government, private, matatu, and boda boda alike, who have made it a habit to jump queues, overlap, or drive on the wrong side, thereby endangering lives and obstructing traffic," read the MAK Statement.

It further noted that under current Traffic Laws, repeat offenders risk accruing demerit points that could lead to disqualification from corporate driving roles and result in negative entries on certificates of good conduct.

"A fine of Ksh 100,000 is not a light punishment, and drivers should know that paying it does not wipe away the consequences. Under the newly gazetted Traffic Laws, such offences attract demerit points that can lead to disqualification from corporate driving, suspension of one's driving licence, and even negative entries on certificates of good conduct," the Association stated.