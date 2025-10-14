Somalia, Qatar Discuss Infrastructure and Urban Development Cooperation During Ministerial Visit

Doha — Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Dr. Elmi Mahmoud Nur, held a series of high-level meetings in Doha on Monday with key Qatari officials, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development and urban planning.

In a pivotal meeting, Dr. Nur met with the Acting Head of the Qatar Fund for Development, where discussions focused on enhancing the longstanding fraternal ties between the two nations and exploring the fund's potential role in supporting Somalia's economic infrastructure projects.

The Somali minister emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships to rebuild and modernize critical public infrastructure, including transportation networks and public service facilities, aligning with Somalia's broader development agenda.

Later, Dr. Nur held a side meeting with the Minister of Social Affairs and Local Administration of the Syrian Arab Republic, focusing on bilateral cooperation in urban development and social service delivery.

The two officials agreed on the need to exchange expertise and strengthen institutional collaboration between their respective ministries.

The Somali minister also met with the Chairman of Qatar's Real Estate Regulatory Authority, where the two sides discussed frameworks for strategic cooperation in asset management and promoting investment in Somalia's construction sector.

Concluding his visit, Dr. Nur paid a courtesy call to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Qatar, where he was warmly received by diplomatic staff.

He commended the embassy's efforts in strengthening diplomatic ties and serving the interests of the Somali diaspora in Qatar.