Somalia's Deputy Planning Minister Meets With DR Congo Officials to Boost Development Cooperation

14 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Deputy Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Mohamed Aden Mohamed, held a high-level meeting on Monday with officials from the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), led by the organization's Country Director for Somalia, Filip Lozinski.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu, focused on strengthening collaboration between the Somali government and DRC, particularly in the areas of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), transparency, and the alignment of development programs with Somalia's National Transformation Plan.

Deputy Minister Mohamed welcomed the DRC delegation, emphasizing the importance of sustained cooperation and the need for international partners to harmonize their interventions with national priorities.

"The partnership with organizations like DRC is crucial in ensuring that development initiatives are impactful, transparent, and in line with the government's strategic vision," he said.

DRC's Filip Lozinski briefed the Deputy Minister on the organization's ongoing efforts in Somalia, including resettlement initiatives, support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and programs aimed at improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

Both parties discussed the need for enhanced data sharing, joint planning, and robust project oversight to ensure aid effectiveness and measurable outcomes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Mohamed thanked the DRC team for their continued support and reaffirmed the government's commitment to deepening its partnership with international organizations working towards sustainable development in Somalia.

