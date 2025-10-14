Tanzania: Arusha Declaration - Nyerere's Vision Still Lives

Arusha — THE Arusha Declaration of 1967 marked a turning point in Tanzania's history, charting a new path for the nation's development and identity.

It stood as a firm pillar in the fight against the illegitimate accumulation of wealth and corruption in politics, redefining leadership as a moral duty rather than a pursuit of personal gain.

Championed by the nation's Founding Father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the Arusha Declaration sought, among other goals, to safeguard the inherent dignity of every individual in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

These principles remained close to Mwalimu Nyerere's heart, the values that Tanzanians continue to reflect upon as the nation marks the 26th anniversary of his passing.

"Certainly, Mwalimu did his best as far as the declaration is concerned," says Dr Paul Loisulie, an analyst and Lecturer at the University of Dodoma said in general, the foundations laid by Mwalimu Nyerere on Ujamaa (African socialism) are still evident in the everyday lives of Tanzanians, even though many people may not realize they are living by those principles.

He said the key areas that Tanzanians should continue to uphold include, ethical leadership, clean politics and good governance.

Others are self-reliant economy, quality education that prepares individuals for self-reliance and above all, strong patriotism for the nation.

Dr Loisulie added that Mwalimu Nyerere was able to oversee the establishment of the Arusha Declaration after realising that colonisers were able to dominate Tanzania by breaking down and destroying thoughts after removing the foundational ways of life and imposing their own.

He said the Father of the Nation decided to come up with the Arusha Declaration as the right way to dismantle the coloniser's ideas and introduce new foundations with an African orientation.

"The Arusha declaration was a remedy to remove colonialism from people's minds," said Dr Loisulie.

According to Dr Loisulie, Mwalimu Nyerere applied various methods and strategies to ensure Tanzanians understood their positions in building their nation.

He said some of the methods used by Mwalimu Nyerere include providing education on Socialism and Relf-reliance to build a nation that understands itself and governs itself.

He also established the National Service (JKT) as one of the important ways to unite the nation and build a foundation of patriotism.

Moreover, the Father of the Nation emphasised the Swahili language as a vital connector for all ethnic groups.

"Mwalimu also utilised various slogans such as 'Siasa ni Kazi' loosely translated as "Politics is Work," 'Kilimo cha Kufa na Kupona' loosely translated as 'Agriculture for Life or Death' and others to encourage people to love work and be self-reliant," he explained.

Moreover, Mwalimu Nyerere established the Ujamaa villages to unite the country and bring services closer to the people.

Dr Loisulie said: "despite the shortcomings that arose in these methods, Mwalimu Nyerere's decisions have shaped the nation that we have today."

University of Dar es Salaam (Mkwawa University College) lecturer, Dr Joseph Chakupewa, said that any discussion of the Arusha Declaration inevitably points to Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, its chief architect.

"Through the Arusha Declaration, Mwalimu Nyerere laid the foundation of his socialist policy, which advocated for a classless society," he said.

Dr Chakupewa explained that Mwalimu Nyerere envisioned the declaration as a means to eliminate exploitative systems rooted in capitalism and imperialism.

It was within this framework that the villagisation policy of the 1970s was introduced, leading to the establishment of formal villages across the country.

"Whether the villagisation policy succeeded or not is a debate for another day," he noted.

"What remains important is that today's villages continue to reflect Mwalimu Nyerere's original vision." He added that through Nyerere under Arusha declaration, education for self

reliance was introduced in which schools were turned into vocational entities to enable graduates to possess skills for them to conquer the nature.

It is through Arusha declaration Tanzanians feel that sense of brotherhood (Ujamaa) such that to date Tanzanians feel so proud helping one another without asking for any return.

Moreover, some politicians who worked with Mwalimu Nyerere during the implementation of Arusha Declaration once describe him as the person who didn't want to see disparity in incomes and levels of lives among Tanzanians.

Mwalimu Nyerere always said all Tanzanians had to enjoy modest lives and that no one should look down on the other as far as the issue of income or quality of life was concerned.

A veteran politician and former cabinet minister, Mzee Paul Kimiti said: "We should be proud to Mwalimu because the wealth gap between the rich and the poor isn't that wide compared to other countries."

The Arusha Declaration, which was passed on January 29, 1967, summarised Tanzania's commitment to socialism and the significant role that it was to play in the country's development. This declaration emphasised selfreliance, frugality and self-denial.

It stated that everyone in the state, irrespective of his or her actual occupation, was a worker and that all means of production would be nationalised for the people.

The concept of Ujamaa was the centrepiece of the social and economic development programme. Here groups of village families worked together on communal farms for the common good.

The Declaration also included a leadership code to promote equality among all Tanzania citizens.

This code was one of numerous attempts to prevent party leaders and well-to-do individuals from forming privileged, exploitative groups.

The Arusha Declaration as a whole sought to reduce the income inequality among all citizens and shift development efforts towards rural areas. It argued that the country was involved in a war against poverty and oppression.

In addition to aiming for a self sustaining economy, it reformed the education system.

The three significant changes that it made, were putting more emphasis on primary education rather than secondary education, commending practical knowledge more than book knowledge and gearing education more towards agricultural skills.

The Arusha Declaration is one of the most important political and economic decrees in Tanzania's history. It formally outlined how resources for development can be mobilised.