Ecobank Marks its 40th Anniversary by Championing Inclusive Education in Africa on 2025 Ecobank Day

The leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank, celebrates a major milestone in its history - 40 years of innovation, growth, and commitment to Africa’s development - with a special edition of its annual Ecobank Day.

On October 11th, the 13th Ecobank Day edition will focus on enabling inclusive learning for all, reflecting Ecobank’s conviction that every child, including those with disabilities, deserves fair and equitable access to education.

Launched in 2013, Ecobank Day has become the Group’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, mobilising employees, the foundation, and partners around critical causes such as health, education, and youth empowerment.

As the continuation of its three-year campaign “Transform Africa through education” which has already resulted in the training of over 20,000 young people and the equipment of 30 schools with modern IT laboratories, Ecobank aims to achieve three key symbolic commitments this year aligned with its 40th celebrations:

Establishing 40 IT laboratories across Africa

Training 40,000 children and young people in essential digital and AI-based skills, with a strong focus on inclusive learning.

Launch digital training modules specifically designed for children with disabilities.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, commented: “ Ecobank Day is not just about giving back - it is about who we are as a Group, united by purpose and committed to Africa’s future. This year, we are not only celebrating our 40-year legacy but also continuing to build it by empowering the next generation through inclusive education, innovation, and technology.”

Elisa Desbordes, CEO of Ecobank Foundation stated: “At Ecobank Foundation, we believe that change comes from long-term commitment and meaningful partnerships. For this thirteenth edition, we are proud to focus on ensuring that children with disabilities are not left behind, because inclusive learning is not just a right, it is the foundation of Africa’s future.”

As part of the Ecobank Day activities, numerous activities will take place simultaneously across Ecobank’s affiliates, involving local communities, schools, NGOs, and strategic partners such as the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).