Zimbabwe: China Urges Its Citizens to Adhere to Zimbabwe's Investment Laws After Fatal Mine Shooting

The Chinese Embassy in Harare has urged its nationals and investors operating in Zimbabwe to strictly comply with local investment laws, regulations, and ethical standards.

In a notice issued this week, the embassy reminded Chinese investors to conduct thorough due diligence and risk assessments before undertaking any projects in the country.

The advisory follows mounting concern over a recent fatal shooting of a villager at a Chinese-owned mine in Mutoko, allegedly on suspicion of attempted theft. The incident has reignited public debate over the conduct of some Chinese investors, with calls for government to review foreign operations after the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) released a video exposing poor working and living conditions at a Chinese-run mine in Mashava.

"Prior to committing capital, undertake a comprehensive and thorough assessment of Zimbabwe's political, economic, social, and legal landscape. Go beyond financial metrics to gain a good understanding of the local investment climate, business culture, community dynamics, and socio-cultural norms including traditions and customs," the embassy said.

It added: "Scrutinise all project details, with a particular focus on identifying potential risks and avenues for resolving disputes, establishing robust risk management protocols from the outset. Avoid involvement in any ventures that might lead to controversies or disputes."

The embassy also called on investors to prioritise personal and asset security.

"Implement proactive security measures upon arrival. This includes engaging reputable professional security services, optimising physical safeguards, and developing--then regularly rehearsing--comprehensive contingency plans for possible emergencies."

Amid growing criticism over some investors' alleged disregard for due process, the embassy reminded its citizens to resolve disputes through legal channels and to observe firearm regulations.

"Adhere strictly to legal and regulatory frameworks. Compliance with Zimbabwean laws and regulations is the non-negotiable foundation of all operations.

"All disputes must be resolved through proper legal channels. Proactively seek advice and assistance from qualified legal counsel. In the event of criminal incidents such as theft, burglary, or robbery, while ensuring your personal safety, your immediate priority is to report the incident to the local police without delay. Should the police be unreachable or unable to dispatch officers immediately, you should remain calm and composed, and try to avoid any direct confrontation.

"Enforce strict firearms control. The illegal possession of firearms is strictly prohibited. The storage and use of any legally authorised firearms must be managed with the highest level of control and in full compliance with relevant regulations."

The embassy further encouraged Chinese companies to foster goodwill through responsible community engagement and environmental stewardship.

"Act as a partner in Zimbabwe's development. Wherever possible, engage with local communities respectfully and responsibly. Consistently uphold fair labour practices and demonstrate environmental stewardship in line with all relevant laws and regulations.

"Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives are strongly encouraged as visible expressions of goodwill. Such proactive efforts foster mutual trust, strengthen community relations and affirm a shared commitment to Zimbabwe's broader economic development and social progress."

The statement also emphasised that any grievances or threats to personal safety must be handled lawfully.

"If faced with unfair treatment or rights infringement, remain calm and rational. Meticulously collect and preserve all relevant evidence. Your primary recourse is always through the established legal framework, supported by professional legal representation.

"In the face of smears or disinformation, a proactive and strategic response is crucial. Engage legal counsel and seek assistance from relevant authorities to manage the situation and protect your reputation and legitimate rights and interests."

The embassy reiterated that corruption and bribery are criminal offences both in Zimbabwe and China.

"Under no circumstances should bribes be offered, accepted, or solicited. If you encounter any form of corruption, including solicitation, extortion, or abuse of power, report it promptly to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and/or Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission."

In light of growing reports of labour and human rights abuses involving some Chinese-run enterprises, the embassy urged all companies to register with it after obtaining licences from relevant Zimbabwean authorities.

This, it said, would enable the embassy to provide timely consular protection and assistance when required.