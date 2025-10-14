Zimbabwe: Kavango Resources Mobilises Additional Funds in the UK and Zimbabwe

Kavango Resources plc (LSE: KAV, VFEX: KAV.VX), a Southern Africa-focused metals exploration and gold production company, has successfully raised additional capital following its recent £2.2 million UK placing and US$4.5 million VFEX subscription.

The company has secured a further £150,000 in the UK and US$129,035.24 in Zimbabwe, responding to continued investor demand for its shares.

In total, 24,557,448 new ordinary shares have been issued, comprising 15,000,000 shares at £0.01 each in the UK and 9,557,448 shares at the equivalent price in Zimbabwe.

Kavango said the additional fundraising strengthens its market position and supports its strategic goal of expanding its footprint in Southern Africa.

The new UK shares will be admitted to the Equity Shares (Transition) segment of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Similarly, the VFEX shares will first be listed on the LSE before being transferred to a branch register in Zimbabwe, where they will be listed and traded on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

Both the UK and VFEX share admissions are expected to take effect, with trading commencing at 8:00 a.m. on or around 16 October 2025.

Proceeds from the fundraising will be used to strengthen the company's working capital and fund ongoing exploration and mine development activities across Southern Africa. This follows the firm's earlier announcement on 10 September 2025, where it outlined plans to use raised capital to drive its growth and operational objectives.

Kavango Resources plc focuses on the exploration and development of metals in Southern Africa, with particular emphasis on copper, nickel, and gold projects. The company aims to unlock long-term value through exploration, resource development, and eventual production.