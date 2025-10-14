Mauritius: Win a Dream Week in Mauritius + R350,000 in Epic Travel Prizes!

14 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Welcome to the Great Big South African Lifestyle Survey 2025

Welcome to the Great Big South African Lifestyle Survey 2025

Ready to share your thoughts - and maybe win an all-inclusive trip to Mauritius?

This is your chance to tell us how you're living, spending, saving, scrolling, shopping and thriving in today's South Africa - and stand to WIN unforgettable travel prizes worth over R350,000, including an all-inclusive 6-night stay in Mauritius for two. We get it, it's thorough. BUT stick with it: every section you complete (yup, all 8) boosts your chances to bag that trip of a lifetime!

VERY NB: We don't want your personal details, just your honest opinions. Your info stays secure, private and 100% anonymous. No spam. No sharing. No nonsense. We will NEVER share your contact details under any circumstances without your permission.

Ready to Win BIG?

1st Prize: Value R90 000

A Dream Week in Mauritius: An all-inclusive six night island getaway for two at the luxury Tamarina Spa Boutique Hotel on the breathtaking West Coast. Return flights from Johannesburg/Cape Town, breakfast, lunch and dinner at this beautiful 4-star beachfront hotel.

2nd Prize: Value R30 000

The Kruger Park at its Very Best: an unforgettable four night stay for two at the Elephant...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.