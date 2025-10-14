Kenya: Mwananchi Credit Launches Nationwide Used Car Sale Starting At Sh200,000

14 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Mwananchi Credit has launched a nationwide used car sale aimed at making vehicle ownership more affordable for Kenyans, with prices starting from Sh200,000.

The finance firm said over 40 vehicles, including both personal and commercial models, will be available across its designated yards in Nairobi, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kericho, Nyeri, Kisii, Malindi, and Eldoret.

Among the listed vehicles are a 2022 VW Tiguan priced at Sh5.5 million, a 2015 Toyota Prado TX at Sh5 million, and a 2016 BMW 740i going for Sh5.5 million. A 2017 Mercedes GLE 400 is among the premium offerings, valued at Sh7.5 million.

The sale also includes trucks and heavy-duty machinery such as a 2016 Aolite Shovel (Sh3 million), Howo and FAW trucks, and a 2015 Mercedes Actros at Sh3.5 million -- targeting buyers in the transport and construction sectors.

Mwananchi Credit said the vehicles will be available for inspection before purchase, with transactions conducted on an "as-is, where-is" basis.

The sale, scheduled for October 17, is expected to attract interest from individuals and small businesses seeking affordable vehicle financing and acquisition options.

