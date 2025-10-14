Kenya Pipeline Privatization to Conclude By March, Says State

Nairobi — The Government has set March 2026 as the target month to conclude the privatization of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

According to a notice by the Privatization Commission, the process follows Cabinet and National Assembly approval under the Privatization Act, 2005, paving the way for the state to sell part of its stake in the state-owned firm.

"Following the approval of the Privatization Method for the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Limited by the Cabinet, the subsequent tabling of the requisite report before the National Assembly, and the approval thereof on October 1, 2025, the Privatization Commission hereby gives notice of the approved transaction," the notice stated.

The government plans to sell 65 percent of its shareholding in KPC, a move expected to raise over Sh100 billion. The state will retain a 35 percent stake in the corporation after the IPO.

KPC, which transports and distributes petroleum products across Kenya and to regional markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is currently fully owned by the government through the National Treasury (99.9 percent) and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum (0.1 percent).

The listing aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to own a stake in one of the country's most profitable state corporations, while enhancing transparency, corporate governance, and public participation in strategic national assets.