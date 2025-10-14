Kenya: Exposing Multiple Fake Graphics Claiming Kenya's Opposition Is Crumbling

Exposing multiple fake graphics claiming Kenya's opposition is crumbling

IN SHORT: Multiple graphics bearing the logos of credible media outlets in Kenya are circulating online, claiming the opposition is on the verge of collapse. However, all of them are fabricated.

Several graphics circulating on social media in Kenya claim that the country's opposition alliance is on the verge of collapse, with most attributing the disunity to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

"A coalition that lacks respect and inclusivity cannot stand. Gachagua's political approach alienates everyone who doesn't bow to him. That's why even the most patient leaders are leaving. Leadership should be about service, not self-preservation," reads one such graphic that appears to quote Kenyan politician Martha Karua.

Karua is a veteran politician, former justice minister and the current leader of the People's Liberation Party.

It features the logo and web address of the Standard - the online platform of a Kenyan newspaper with national reach.

Other graphics feature the branding of reputable Kenyan media outlets, including Nation Africa, Citizen Digital, KTN News, the Star, Capital FM and TV47 Digital.

Opposition politicians mentioned in the graphics include Jubilee Party's presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i and its secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, and Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Others mention Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa and Peter Salasya, an opposition lawmaker.

They have all mobilised under the banner of the "United Opposition" in a bid to challenge president William Ruto in the 2027 election.

Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, was impeached in October 2024 following a fallout with Ruto. He has since been at the forefront of mobilising opposition figures against Ruto's government.

Several users have posted the graphics online.

But can they be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated graphics

Local media have reported possible internal wrangling within the opposition, but there have been no confirmed reports of its collapse or any leading politicians' exits. Such developments would have been major news in Kenya.

All the graphics appeared on social media on the same date and nearly simultaneously. Such precise coordination is suspicious. It is unlikely that local media outlets, each with its own editorial priorities, would publish graphics about opposition politicians on the same day.

Besides, a careful examination reveals that the graphics do not conform to the usual designs of the media outlets they claim to represent. For example, comparing the fonts and date formats used in the circulating graphics with those in authentic ones reveals significant differences. That's a clear red flag.

Each of these news outlets has a strong presence on social media platforms like Facebook and X, where they regularly post graphics. However, a thorough search by Africa Check found no trace of the graphics on their official accounts.

These graphics are fake and should be disregarded.