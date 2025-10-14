Uganda: Away Day Delight for Kyaggwe and Ssingo in 2025 Masaza Cup Semis

Kampala — The 2025 Masaza Cup semi-finals delivered a feast of football on Sunday for the visitors as Kyaggwe and Ssingo stunned the home sides to toast to a couple of hard-fought victories in the first leg of the round.

In two tense tactical battles, Kyaggwe clinched a crucial 1-0 away win against Buweekula, while the drama in the other semi-final saw Ssingo come from behind to edge 2-1 over Bugerere.

For much of the match at the Mubende National Training College grounds, Buweekula and Kyaggwe cancelled each other out in a physical midfield battle that saw the first half end scoreless.

However, the deadlock was finally broken after the restart in the second half when Geofrey Ssenyonga's strike found the back of the net to give Kyaggwe the crucial away goal and a narrow 1-0 lead to take back home. Ssenyonga's decisive contribution earned him the Man of the Match recognition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Buweekula pushed hard for an equalizer in the final minutes, but Kyaggwe's defense held firm, ensuring they left Mubende with a psychological and numerical advantage for the second leg.

"What a spectacle from the players and fans here in Mubende today," said Kenneth Amanyire, Pilsner King Marketing Representative for Mubende, who attended the Buweekula vs Kyaggwe game.

He added, "The first leg is now done, but the pressure is still very much on with these small margins of one goal in both games. We encourage all the fans to turn up for the last push to the final coz as Pilsner King, we can't wait to see which team will finally claim their spot as 2025 Masaza Cup champions."

In the second fixture of the day, Bugerere opened the scoring at the Ntenjeru Grounds through Henry Wamala, but Ssingo responded swiftly with a first-half equalizer from Shaban Kayondo.

The major turning point occurred in the 53rd minute when Bugerere's Osman Mayanja missed a penalty in a costly error that Ssingo quickly punished as Ismael Rwimitala scored the winner to secure both the victory and the Man of the Match honor.

With the ties finely poised, the return legs only promise more action as all four semi-finalists still stand a chance to earn Masaza Glory. The road to the Ham Stadium final is far from over, and the stage is set. Who will make the boldest moves in the second leg on 19th October?